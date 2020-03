South Sioux City, NE (KTIV) - Fire crews in South Sioux City Wednesday responded to a call of a fully-engulfed vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene after 5:00 p.m. and found the engine compartment on fire, but the flames hadn't spread to the passenger area.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

No one was in the car at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

The cause remains under investigation.