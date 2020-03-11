Students in 3 northeast Nebraska schools asked to home quarantine

NEBRASKA (KTIV) -- Due to potential exposure of students to the coronavirus COVID-19, health officials are asking students in northeast Nebraska to home quarantine.

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department is asking students from Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools, Cedar County Schools and Wynot Public Schools to home quarantine until officials can determine the risk level of students in each school.

Because of the length of time between the potential exposure to the virus and its report, health officials are concerned about the possibility that secondary infections may already be happening.

Health officials say staying home and away from others is essential to stopping or at least slowing down any virus spread.

If you are experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19, you should contact your healthcare provider before making a visit.

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.