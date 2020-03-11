University of Iowa switching to online classes for two weeks following spring break

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The University of Iowa is suspending face-to-face instruction for two weeks following spring break due to the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Johnson County. The university will move to virtual instruction beginning March 23, and continue online courses through at least April 3.

According to a release from University of Iowa President, Bruce Harreld the decision is being made proactively to maintain the health and safety of students, faculty, staff, and patients. The release says the school will continue to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Following spring break, students may choose to stay home or return to their residence hall, off-campus housing, or another location. Residence halls and dining services will remain open, and students are urged to make the choice that is best for their own personal health and safety, per the release.

The campus will remain open to serve those who rely on the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, library services, and recreation and athletics facilities.

