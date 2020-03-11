President Trump suspends travel between US and Europe for 30 days

President Trump addresses the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic from the Oval Office.For the latest updates on Trump's address: https://ktiv.com/2020/03/11/watch-live-at-8pm-president-trump-addresses-the-nation-on-covid-19-from-oval-office/

UPDATE:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he is suspending all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.

Trump made the announcement Wednesday in an Oval Office address to the nation, stating the European Union is not acting quickly enough to address the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Trump says the restrictions won't apply to the United Kingdom and the U.S. will monitor the situation to determine if travel can be reopened earlier.

Trump said he was also directing agencies to provide financial relief for “for workers who are ill, quarantined or caring for others due to coronavirus,” and asked Congress to take action to extend it.

Trump said the U.S. will defer tax payments for some individual and business filers for three months to lessen the impacts of the virus outbreak. He said the Small Business Administration will also make low-interest loans available to businesses to help them weather the storm.

Trump also reiterated his call on Congress to pass a cut to the federal payroll tax in order to stimulate the economy.

Trump said “we are marshaling the full power” of the government and private sector to protect the American people.

PREVIOUS:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump will deliver a prime-time address to the nation Wednesday on the federal response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

According to his tweet, the address will be at 8:00 pm Central Time.

I will be addressing the Nation this evening at 9:00 P.M. (Eastern) from the Oval Office. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

On Wednesday, Congress unveiled a coronavirus aid package while Trump is considering a national disaster declaration and new travel advisories as Washington races to confront the outbreak.

The number of confirmed cases of the infection has topped 1,000 in the U.S. and the World Health Organization has declared that the global crisis is now a pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warns that the outbreak in the U.S. is going to get worse.

