NAIA announces that fan attendance will be limited for D-II Women’s Basketball National Championship in Sioux City amid COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Beginning immediately the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) will be limiting fan attendance.

The announcement coming in a press release overnight Thursday.

For the remainder of the NAIA Division II Women's National Championship tournament attendance will be limited to teams and their travel party, essential staff members, and credentialed personnel only.

Participating teams will be allowed a specific allotment of wristbands that can be used for their respective games according to the release.

NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr says "After a thorough examination of the widespread health risks posed by COVID-19, the NAIA has decided to restrict attendance at all championships to only essential staff and limited family members," Carr adds, "We know this is disappointing to participating student-athletes and fans, but the health and wellness of all those involved with our championship events is our top priority."

This decision also affects the NAIA Men's Basketball Championship in Sioux Falls.

All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.