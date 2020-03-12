NAIA Division 2 announces changes to fight coronavirus.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced overnight that they will be limiting fan attendance.

The attendance will be limited to the teams, essential staff members, and credntialed personnel only, begining Thursday.

This decision was made in conjunction with the NAIA Men's basketball championship in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr said, "After a thorough examination of the widespread health risks posed by COVID-19, the NAIA has decided to restrict attendance at all championships to only essential staff and limited family members. We know this is disappointing to participating student-athletes and fans, but the health and wellness of all those involved with our championship events is our top priority."