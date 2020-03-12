Pleasant again today but breezy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another pleasant day of weather yesterday, but as we head towards the end of the week, expect some winter-like weather to return.

Today will still remain decently mild.

We could see some very quick lived sprinkles in the early part of the day.

But most of our Thursday will consist of partly cloudy skies and a high near 50.

The winds are going to pick up through the morning.

Expect sustained winds around 15 to 25 mph and wind gusts reaching around 30 mph.

Tonight the winds slowly start to decrease, and the low will be in the mid 20s, with a clear sky.

Tomorrow, clouds start to increase overhead.

The high will be in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow night rain and snow chances return.

We will start with a wintry mix, and late at night into Saturday morning that turns into solely snow chances.

By Saturday afternoon, the rain and snow mix returns, and the system will be gone by the nighttime.

Western portions of Siouxland are expected to get the highest amounts of snowfall, which as of now looks to be around 3 to 4 inches.

While the majority of us can expect 1 to 2 inches.

As we get closer, amounts should get more precise.

Saturday will also be cooler, with a high in the upper 30s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a high in the low 40s.

Monday rain chances return for the later part of the day and into the night.

Monday will have a high in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday’s high will be in the upper 30s.

Wednesday has a chance of getting rain and snow.