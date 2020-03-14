BR/LD wins 2nd straight state title

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KTIV) - The Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur boys are the class C-2 state champions for the second straight season with a 61-47 win over Grand Island Central Catholic Saturday night. It's also the 52nd straight win for the Wolverines.

BR/LD jumped out to an early 6-0 lead and never looked back. The Wolverines led 18-7 after the first quarter and took a 31-13 lead into halftime.

GICC outscored BR/LD by four points in the second half, led by Isaac Herbek with 14 points but the Wolverines were never really in danger of losing their lead.

Lucas Vogt and Dylan Beutler each tallied a game high 16 points. Will Gatzemeyer had 12, Darwin Snyder finished with nine and Jaxon Johnson added eight.