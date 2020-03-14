 Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

10:30 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA State Championship=

Class A=

Championship=

Bellevue West 64, Millard North 62

Class B=

Championship=

Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Omaha Roncalli 31

Class C1=

Championship=

Auburn 58, Ogallala 34

Third Place=

Adams Central 59, Lincoln Christian 47

Class C2=

Championship=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 61, Grand Island Central Catholic 47

Third Place=

Yutan 39, Sutton 30

Class D1=

Championship=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 76, Southern Valley 31

Third Place=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 50, North Platte St. Patrick’s 36

Class D2=

Championship=

Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Humphrey St. Francis 33

Third Place=

Parkview Christian 62, Mullen 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

