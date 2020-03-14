Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA State Championship=
Class A=
Championship=
Bellevue West 64, Millard North 62
Class B=
Championship=
Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Omaha Roncalli 31
Class C1=
Championship=
Auburn 58, Ogallala 34
Third Place=
Adams Central 59, Lincoln Christian 47
Class C2=
Championship=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 61, Grand Island Central Catholic 47
Third Place=
Yutan 39, Sutton 30
Class D1=
Championship=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 76, Southern Valley 31
Third Place=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 50, North Platte St. Patrick’s 36
Class D2=
Championship=
Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Humphrey St. Francis 33
Third Place=
Parkview Christian 62, Mullen 43
