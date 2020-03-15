Gov. Reynolds recommends Iowa schools close for four weeks

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is recommending Iowa schools close for four weeks following the discovery of 'substantial' community spread of COVID-19 in the state.

In a news release issued Sunday night, the governor said, “Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response. I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

A press conference about the announcement is scheduled for Monday.

According to the news release, the recommendation is made following consultation with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and based on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

On Sunday the IDPH was notified of four additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the state to 22. Two of the cases are releated to international travel.

Of the four new cases, two of the individuals are residents of Allamakee County, one an adult between 41-60 years old and the other a child between 0-18 years old. The third case is a middle-age Johnson County resident with no identified travel-related risk or exposure to a known COVID-19 case, and is considered the second case of community spread in Iowa. The fourth individual resides in Polk County and is a middle-age adult and indicates a third case of community spread.

On Sunday Gov. Reynolds signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency continuing the proclamation signed on March 9.

The state of Iowa is developing policies to ensure continued access to child care during this time of emergency, including meals for low-income students.