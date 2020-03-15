Hartley woman waves at school bus every morning, special surprise for her birthday

HARTLEY, Iowa (KTIV)- Every weekday morning, Bonnie Linder from Hartley, Iowa, sits by her picture window and waits for the school bus.

As soon as she sees it coming down the gravel road, she stands up to give the kids and driver a big wave.

Sunday, she is celebrating her birthday. On Friday the bus driver and the kids on board had a big surprise for her.

Thank you, Bonnie, for bringing joy to the world and a smile to many faces. KTIV wishes you a very happy birthday!!