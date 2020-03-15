Holy Week ceremonies at The Vatican closed to public over virus

THE VATICAN (AP)--The Vatican says all Holy Week ceremonies will take place without the "physical presence of the faithful" because of the health emergency over the coronavirus.

The Vatican tweeted Sunday citing an announcement by the office of the pontifical household said that until April 12, when Easter Sunday is celebrated this year, all the general audiences on Wednesday as well as Pope Francis weekly Sunday noon prayer will be streamed by the Vatican.

Earlier on Sunday, a Vatican spokesman said the ways of how people might participate in the ceremonies were under study. Among popular Holy Week ceremonies is the Good Friday Way of the Cross torchlit procession at Rome's Colosseum.

Holy Week ceremonies usually draw tens of thousands of people to Rome, but with Italy the European center of the COVID-19 outbreak, tourism in the country has vanished.