Multiple Iowa Siouxland schools to close following Gov. Reynold’s recommendation

(KTIV) - Multiple Siouxland schools in Iowa - including the Sioux City Community School District and Bishop Heelan Catholic - are following Gov. Kim Reynold's recommendation late Sunday night to close for four weeks due to community spread of COVID-19 in the state.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST SCHOOL CLOSINGS

The announcements comes following Gov. Reynold's recommendation to close schools in the state following the discovery of 'substantial' community spread.

With the Gov’s recommendation to close school for 4 weeks, SCCSD is canceling school immediately. There will be no school 3/16/20, and we will be closed for at least 4 weeks. The buildings will be open from 8:00-10:00 on 3/16, if anyone wants to collect any personal belongings. — Dr. Paul Gausman (@paulgausman) March 16, 2020

Following Governor Reynolds recommendation Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools will be closed until further notice. Please check your emails and continue to follow here as a plan is developed to move forward in the best interest of your health and education. God Bless-Mr. Bork — Christian Bork (@HeelanPride) March 16, 2020

On Sunday the IDPH was notified of four additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the state to 22.

Multiple schools that are closing will be announcing more information as it becomes available.