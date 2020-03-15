Multiple Iowa Siouxland schools to close following Gov. Reynold’s recommendation
(KTIV) - Multiple Siouxland schools in Iowa - including the Sioux City Community School District and Bishop Heelan Catholic - are following Gov. Kim Reynold's recommendation late Sunday night to close for four weeks due to community spread of COVID-19 in the state.
The announcements comes following Gov. Reynold's recommendation to close schools in the state following the discovery of 'substantial' community spread.
On Sunday the IDPH was notified of four additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the state to 22.
Multiple schools that are closing will be announcing more information as it becomes available.