NSIC cancels spring sports

BURNSVILLE, Minnesota (COURTESY NSIC) - The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Board of Directors voted unanimously to suspend all activities related to intercollegiate athletics and cancel the remaining 2020 spring conference competition and championships due to concerns of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The continued suspension of all countable athletically related activities (CARA) for all 18 NSIC sports remains in effect. The conference will re-evaluate CARA on or before April 1st.

The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and fans is our top priority. It is our responsibility to take these unprecedented actions to address this public-health crisis.