River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Yankton County
The Flood Warning continues for
The James River Near Scotland.
* until further notice.
* At 10AM Sunday the stage was 16.12 feet.
* Major flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 13.00 feet.
* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 16.2 feet by
Monday March 16. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.
* At stages near 16.0 feet…Approximately 22850 acres of farm land
are flooded between Mitchell and Yankton.
&&