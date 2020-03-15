River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Yankton County

The Flood Warning continues for

The James River Near Scotland.

* until further notice.

* At 10AM Sunday the stage was 16.12 feet.

* Major flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 13.00 feet.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 16.2 feet by

Monday March 16. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.

* At stages near 16.0 feet…Approximately 22850 acres of farm land

are flooded between Mitchell and Yankton.

