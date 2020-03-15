University of South Dakota student offers help to the community after public schools close

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - Staring Monday, March 16, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem instructed public schools to close for at least one week- amid coronavirus concerns. One University of South Dakota student is offering to help South Dakota families during that time.

"I just felt that I could definitely help out the kids," said Samantha Ebbing, USD Junior.

Samantha Ebbing is a junior and Elementary Education major at the University of South Dakota.

"With public schools around South Dakota shutting down for a week due to coronavirus concerns, many parents with full-time jobs are left wondering what to do now that their students can't go to school for a week," said Emily Schrad.

Ebbing wanted to help. So, earlier this week, she posted to social media.

Ebbing volunteers at Jolley Elementary in Vermillion, South Dakota and wanted to use her experience with children for good.

"I think just trying to be able to do something for the community during this time. I mean they are so accepting of the USD students during the year and it's a great opportunity to try and help out whoever you can" said Ebbing.

In the post, Ebbing even offered to watch the children without pay.

And with USD extending spring break a week, she said it was a great opportunity.

"A lot of parents weren't expecting the financial burden of school being closed and so just trying to help them out any way possible," said Ebbing. "I'd rather just help out than sit in my dorm and do nothing."

Ebbing says she's received a lot of positive reactions from the Facebook post.

"I think it's just cool seeing how the community is so happy that someone's willing to help out and it's been really rewarding," she said.

You can see Ebbing's Facebook post by clicking here.