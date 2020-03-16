Abu Bekr Shrine Circus rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The 70th Annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus has been rescheduled.

The circus was originally scheduled for April 1-5, 2020 at the Tyson Events Center. It is now scheduled for July 29-August 2, 2020.

According to a press release from the circus, all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. The executive leadership of Abu Bekr Shriners had decided in light of the current COVID-19 coronavirus concerns it is in the best interest of public health and personal safety to reschedule their annual Circus performances to a later date.

“We have a long-time partnership with George Cardin Circus International and they share our concerns that public health and safety needs to be our number one priority as our nation works through this public health crisis”, said Abu Bekr Potentate, Sheldon Menin. “The families of Siouxland enjoy and look forward to the Circus every year, and by rescheduling our Circus no one has to miss out.”

Abu Bekr Shriners has hosted the Shrine Circus for 70 years.

“We would like to thank the City of Sioux City and the staff at the Tyson Events Center for their cooperation as we worked with our Circus promoter in rescheduling the Shrine Circus,” said RC Clements, Abu Bekr Circus Chairman. “This is something that has caused major events to be canceled across the country and we, as Shriners, don’t want to put anyone’s health at risk”.

Officials say the tickets already purchased for the April 1-5 performances will be good for the July 29 - August 2 performances; no action is necessary.

Tickets for the July 29-August 2 performances will go on sale, immediately at the Tyson Events Center Box office, online at Tysoncenter.com, or by calling, (855)-333-8771.