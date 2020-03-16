Briar Cliff University Baseball students reflect on canceled season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Although they know it's for good reasons, many college and university students are upset about school, sports and many other events being canceled to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"It's frustrating. You want to finish the season," said Dawson Forcella, sophomore outfielder for BCU.

For many college students, sports are a part of their lives on a daily basis. But now…

"As many colleges and universities are shutting down and going completely online for the rest of the semester due to Coronavirus concerns, many spring athletes are getting locked out of their seasons," said Reporter Emily Schrad.

Darnell Prince, a senior center fielder at Briar Cliff University, says he and his baseball team were disappointed by the news.

"I think a lot of us were pretty sad. We were working pretty hard all year I think a lot of teams were. We were pretty much just hurt by what the news was. And we just have to keep going forward I guess at this point," said Prince.

Dawson Forcella, a sophomore at BCU says the team was ready for a great season.

"I don't know how to feel. It's a weird feeling just because it's a situation that I've never been in and a lot of us have never been in. It's just kind of unprecedented. It's obviously super disappointing because you come and you're ready to play," said Forcella. "And we're definitely just starting to get in the thick of things and conference play. But at the same time, you gotta be safe and coaches players all these social gatherings everything. So, that's understandable, but it's frustrating for sure."

While for seniors, this season was their last, Prince says he's trying to stay positive about the situation.

"I'm just thankful for the experience that I had so far. And, there's nothing to do but to look forward and try to figure out what the future holds," said Prince.

For Forcella, this isn't the end. He says it's hard losing his senior team members.

"It's heartbreaking. I feel so bad for them. This is my first semester here. But, getting to know them and you spend so much time with them. And obviously, as an athlete myself, you think about it," said Forcella. "Like if you were in that situation it's just heartbreaking because you put so much work in. So much time and effort. And obviously you're so close with this group of guys and to have it just kind of taken from you like that is tough. And I just can't imagine what they're feeling right now. I just feel for them… a lot yeah."

Prince and Forcella say they are still making arrangements to adjust for online classes.