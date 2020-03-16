City leaders are preparing for another economic impact in North Sioux City

Leaders in North Sioux City, South Dakota, are also addressing concerns about the impact of COVID-19.

Mayor Randy Fredericksen, and the rest of the city council, met tonight.

One of the agenda items was the positive swing in the economy in that community… especially following the reopening of the Military Road Bridge in late September.

Fredericksen explained their community is familiar with adversity, and he vowed to work with local businesses to keep moving forward.

"When the bridge was out you know the revenue went down 40%," said Randy Fredericksen, Mayor of North Sioux City. "It's just something we're going to have to work through. And I'm sure the revenue is going to go down."

One change is likely be to expanding the way people pay their bills.

He said the goal is to have people take care of all their business with the city either online, or by phone, and eliminate the need for face to face transactions.

But, most importantly, the community needs to be flexible and maintain their composure.

"People don't know what to do is the biggest thing. And like I said ours changes from like day to day here," said Randy Fredericksen, Mayor of North Sioux City. "From this morning to this afternoon the whole thing changed again. It went from 50 congregation down to 10. So, the whole scenario just keeps changing on us."

While Mayor Fredericksen did allow tonight's council meeting to go on as scheduled, he did say the next council meeting will probably be just the 10 council members so they can stay in compliance with the CDC'S guidelines.