Hard Rock to temporarily close hotel, implement social distancing procedures in casino

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City says it will be following guidelines by multiple health organizations to ensure the health and safety of their patrons.

Officials with the Hard Rock say this will include closing down the hotel and implementing new procedures in the casino.

Officials say the following strategies have been implemented, effective immediately:

The hotel will temporarily be closing beginning Tuesday, March 17.

The casino will be implementing social distancing measures, including turning off every other gaming machine and creating a distance between table games players. Additionally, machines will be continually cleaned and sanitized. -

Performances inside Anthem will be postponed until April 15. The following performances have been postponed: Shannon Curfman (March 27) Head East (March 28) David Allan Coe (April 3) Boy Band Night (April 10)

The World Tour Buffet, valet service and coat check are closed until further notice.

The Hard Rock says these guidelines are based off recommendations from the World Health Organization, The U.S Center for Disease Control, and local health departments.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City says it will update the public on a regular basis as the COVID-19 situation develops.