Iowa Senate and House agree to waive requirement for school days to be rescheduled

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Senate and House have agreed to waive the requirement for Iowa schools to reschedule days canceled.

The announcement comes after Governor Reynolds’ recommendation, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Sunday Gov. Reynolds recommended Iowa schools cancel classes for four weeks.

According to Iowa lawmakers, any classes previously scheduled from March 16, 2020 to April 12, 2020 will not be required to be rescheduled.

Lawmakers say the legislation will advance Monday to implement this agreement. Gov. Reynolds said during a news conference Monday she will sign the bill once it passes through both the House and Senate.

“This decision will provide Iowa school districts with the certainty that they need to make decisions locally and move ahead this school year,” said Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford).

“In this time of uncertainty, the legislature is working to deliver some certainty for Iowans,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny. “One of the most common questions our members receive is about rescheduling canceled school days. Now, Iowa schools and families can have some certainty regarding these four weeks of the school calendar.”