Senior care facilities implement new guidelines daily to fight COVID-19

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- The spread of COVID-19 is changing the way we do things and no one is exempt.

Health care facilities are implementing new guidelines daily to keep their patients and employees safe.

We checked with some senior care facilities to find out what they are currently doing to keep the coronavirus at bay.

Kyla Sprakel, Executive Director at Holy Retirement Home in Sioux City says the building is secure. No visitors are allowed in, unless a client is a the end of life. Under those circumstances, family members are invited to come in, but they are quarantined in a room.

Those family members are screened at the front door to make sure they don't have a fever or respiratory problems.

Staff is screened every day to check for those same symptoms.

Residents can eat together, but they must be six feet apart.

No mass is being conducted in the facility and leadership meetings are being conducted online.

We also spoke with Katie Frederick, Administrator at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk, Nebraska. That building also is secure with the same visitor restrictions.

No group activities are being conducted.

Staff members are delivering meal trays into each resident's room.

Every day, Frederick's fellow administrators at more than 30 facilities in the Heritage family telecommunicate to share ideas.

Administrators say they are trying their best to adjust daily and adhere to the required medical guidelines at the state and federal levels.