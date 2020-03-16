Several more rain chances heading into the rest of the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a cloudy and drizzly day across the region with highs in the low 40s.

We’ll see some partial clearing tonight which means we’ll hopefully see a bit of sunshine on Tuesday morning.

However, by the afternoon, those clouds will be on the increase with a slight chance of showers by late in the day with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Those rain chances become pretty good by Tuesday night and into at least the first half of the day on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s highs will be warmer as we head into the mid 50s.

Rain chances will again become very good from Wednesday night into Thursday and we could even see some thunderstorms come along with these rain chances.

Highs on Thursday will again be in the mid 50s and it will be breezy as well.

Colder air starts to move in Thursday night and some of that rain will likely to switch over to some snow.

Most of that snow will be moving out by Friday morning.

Friday will still have a lot of clouds around and it’s going to be a lot colder as highs may only ready into the mid 20s and it will feel even colder than that because of a strong northwesterly wind.

The weekend should start to brighten with Saturday’s highs reachin the low to mid 30s with low 40s possible by Sunday.

Monday could bring in a chance of light rain and snow by the morning hours with light rain possible by Monday afternoon as high reach the mid 40s.