Diocese of Sioux City suspend all Sunday and public Masses

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) --Bishop Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City has issued a mandate to suspend all Sunday and public masses effectively immediately.

The Sioux City Diocese is also canceling large events or gatherings "that could contribute to the spread of COVID-19."

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended no gathering of groups of 50 or larger during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bishop Nickless announced Monday the suspension of mass would last for eight weeks. According to his mandate, at the end of the eight weeks, the situation will be re-evaluated and parishes within the diocese will resume normal activities when it is deemed safe to do so.

“This has been the most difficult decision I have made during my time as bishop,” explained Bishop Nickless. “The health and well-being of all people in the diocese, as well as all Catholics, is of the utmost importance at this time. I ask all the faithful for their understanding and to join me in prayer for the end to this public health crisis.”

Catholics in the Diocese of Sioux City are no longer obligated to attend Sunday Mass for at least the 8-week period, according to the bishop’s mandate.

Liturgical and parish guidelines for this 8-week period will include: