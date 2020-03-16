Diocese of Sioux City suspend all Sunday and public Masses
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) --Bishop Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City has issued a mandate to suspend all Sunday and public masses effectively immediately.
The Sioux City Diocese is also canceling large events or gatherings "that could contribute to the spread of COVID-19."
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended no gathering of groups of 50 or larger during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Bishop Nickless announced Monday the suspension of mass would last for eight weeks. According to his mandate, at the end of the eight weeks, the situation will be re-evaluated and parishes within the diocese will resume normal activities when it is deemed safe to do so.
“This has been the most difficult decision I have made during my time as bishop,” explained Bishop Nickless. “The health and well-being of all people in the diocese, as well as all Catholics, is of the utmost importance at this time. I ask all the faithful for their understanding and to join me in prayer for the end to this public health crisis.”
Catholics in the Diocese of Sioux City are no longer obligated to attend Sunday Mass for at least the 8-week period, according to the bishop’s mandate.
Liturgical and parish guidelines for this 8-week period will include:
- All public celebrations of the Mass will be suspended. Pastors are encouraged to broadcast private Masses via electronic means for their parishioners.
- Baptisms will only be celebrated with immediate family and godparents. There will be no large group baptisms.
- Only immediate family members and witnesses are to attend weddings. Clergy are not to attend related social functions. Parishes are not to host receptions.
- Funerals may be celebrated only with immediate family members. Parishes may not host funeral dinners. The funeral vigil, wake or other events should all be held the same day as the funeral.
- Holy Week liturgies are suspended.
- The sacrament of reconciliation (confession) will be conducted by appointment only.
- All spring celebrations of the sacrament of confirmation are suspended.
- The celebrations of First Communion are suspended.
- Quinceañeras are suspended.
- The formal exposition of the Eucharist or adoration will be suspended.
- Church buildings may remain open for private prayer at the discretion of pastors.
- All meetings, conferences, retreats, festivals or similar events in the diocese and the parishes are to be suspended.
- All religious education, faith formation classes, RCIA and related activities are suspended.
- Parish staff are to conduct meetings if essential, and if possible, electronically.
- Parish staff members are asked to telecommute, if possible.
- Parish governing boards are strongly urged to meet electronically.