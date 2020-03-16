Sioux City mayor comments on coronavirus concerns

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Sioux City's weekly council meeting looked a little different on Monday night.

Chairs were farther apart, some common areas were labeled with, "do not touch," and even the media had a specific spot where they could stand.

City leaders are asking residents to limit their visits to City Hall.

Mayor Bob Scott says he is hopeful the city will not be hit hard with the virus.

"I think we're fortunate to not have an incident yet in Woodbury County and hopefully we can go quite a bit longer in not having an incident in Woodbury County. And even if we do, even then, we're hopefully on the downhill slide," said Mayor Bob Scott, Sioux City. "So hopefully, we can get through these next two or three weeks without any real outbreaks and hopefully even then we can make it through without a lot of people being impacted."

Although he is remaining positive, the mayor says he is concerned about the elderly population in the city.

"They're doing the right thing by limiting the people who can go to nursing homes," adds Mayor Scott. "It's kind of scary for someone at even my age and I'm in the public all the time. So it is somewhat scary, but we have to go on about our lives."

The mayor says the city also is not doing any rental inspections in homes as a precaution.

He says the city is allowing employees to take sick leave if they need to be home with their children who are not in school.