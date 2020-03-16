Sioux City restaurant worries about impact COVID-19 will have on business

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Across the country, many cities are closing restaurants and bars for a period of time, or making them enforce carry-out or drive-through only, to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Sioux City establishments have not come to that point yet. But with social distancing, some restaurants are seeing fewer people come through their doors.

"I think we will be affected," said Julie Schoenherr, SoHo Owner.

Julie Schoenherr, Owner of SoHo American Kitchen and Bar, says her restaurant isn't necessarily making any changes right now.

"We always practice good health practices, gloves when needed," said Schoenherr. "The staff is always encouraged to wash hands and sanitize- those kinds of things."

But she does worry for her business.

"I do think we will eventually feel an impact as the public becomes more and more educated on staying away from crowds," said Schoenherr. "Obviously when you go out to dinner you run into a lot of people."

Schoenherr is not only concerned about the financial impact for the restaurant, but for her staff as well.

"We will do what the public asks us to do," adds Schoenherr. "I want to stay open as long as I can unless we are really mandated to close for my employees.

I worry most about my staff- I really do. I want to keep them working, they depend on me and the business we create to feed their families as well."

SoHo does not deliver, but they do offer carry-out.