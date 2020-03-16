South Dakota women finish 11th in coaches poll

VERMILLION, South Dakota (KTIV) -- South Dakota was one of many women’s basketball teams across the country who’s seasons came to a quick end last week when the NCAA announced the cancellation of all championships.

The Coyotes finished the season three wins shy of the program record 33 set in 2008 when they were in Division II.

South Dakota caps off the final USA Today Coaches Poll at number-11. This marks USD's 16th consecutive week in the Poll, setting a new Summit League record for both consecutive and total weeks in the coaches’ poll in a season.

At 30-2, the Yotes became the first program in Summit League history to go undefeated through both the regular season and tournament.

USD says they don't want their season to be remembered for how it ended.

"What we don't want it to do is take away from the fun and the journey that we've celebrated together," said head coach Dawn Plitzuweith. "We've had an incredible time. This group of young ladies loved each other, trusted each other. They worked their tails off and continued to improve throughout the course of the season."

USD beat league opponents by an average margin of more than 30 points per game.