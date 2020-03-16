South Sioux City Police searching for stolen vehicle

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KTIV) - Authorities in South Sioux City, Nebraska, are searching for a vehicle they say was stolen early Monday morning.

The South Sioux City Police Department says a 2010 gray Kio Sorento was stolen around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the area of 300 West 13th Street.

The vehicle has a Nebraska plate number 70A73.

Authorities say the vehicle was turned on when it was stolen.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call local law enforcement, the Law Enforcement Center at (402) 494-7555 or Investigator Orduno at (402) 494-7561. You can also email Orduno at jorduno@southsiouxcity.org.