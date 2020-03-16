South Sioux City Public Works Committee discusses COVID-19 prevention steps

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Local leaders continue to take precautions to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.

South Sioux City's Public Works Committee met Monday, to discuss precautions the city is taking due to concerns over COVID-19.

The committee touched on recommendations made by President Trump such as social distancing and limiting gatherings to 10 people.

They also talked about setting up WiFi "hot spots" for kids to use to do school work if they don't have internet access at home. City Administrator Lance Hedquist says although there are no cases of COVID-19 in South Sioux City, it's important to think ahead.

"We want to make sure that we are prepared for taking actions, we know what those actions are. We know how to explain them to the public. As to what we're doing and why we're doing that overall," said Hedquist. "Hopefully, many of these things will never take place, but we need to be prepared just in case something happens. It only takes one person to kind of upset the apple core here and we have to be ready for that."

Hedquist adds even the council is taking social distancing steps for safety.

Paid leave for those that may have to self-quarantine was also discussed at the meeting.

"One of the things Senator Albrecht talked about is where the department of labor is covering the people that have to be quarantined. So if somebody in our city or an employer here within our city gets quarantined, the department of labor will cover the time they're off," said Oscar Gomez, Assistant City Administrator.

Gomez says the parameters of paid leave for coronavirus are still being worked out through the state.

He says it's important to take steps to stay healthy during these times.