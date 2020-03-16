Sparklight opens WiFi hotspot to assist Sioux City During COVID-19 outbreak

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sparklight has announced it is opening WiFi hotspots across for public use during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in order to keep individuals and communities connected to the online resources they want and need.

Sparklight’s WiFi hotspot can be accessed in the Sparklight local office parking lot, located at 900 Stueben St. in Sioux City.

Additionally, Sparklight announced as of March 13 it is making unlimited data available on all internet services for 30 days, as well as offering payment deferrals and waiving late fees for its customers for 60 days. The company plans to reassess after 30 days based on the continued impact and evolving nature of the virus.

“We live and work in the communities we serve and these are our friends and neighbors impacted by effects of the coronavirus, so we want to do our part to help,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. “We understand that our customers rely on their Internet service to stay connected to family, work, school and information, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the assistance they need during this time.”

Customers can call (877) 692-2253 for more information.