Trump admin: Public should avoid gatherings larger than 10 people, US could be heading towards recession

UPDATE:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump said at a news conference Monday that the United States “may be” heading toward a recession as the economy continues to be battered amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump spoke to reporters Monday at a White House briefing as cases in the U.S. continue to spike.

The president says his administration’s focus is on stemming the virus. Once the spread of the virus is stopped, Trump said he believes the U.S. economy will see a “tremendous, tremendous surge.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 11% Monday afternoon.

The president also is pledging federal support for airlines struggling because of the pandemic, saying he’s “going to back the airlines 100%.”

Trump also says governors that need ventilators, respirators, masks and other equipment for medical professionals should first try to acquire the items on their own before turning to the federal government for help.

PREVIOUS:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House is recommending that older people and those with underlying health conditions "stay home and away from other people" as it continues to step up efforts to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The White House is laying out steps it is encouraging Americans to take as part of a campaign that it is calling, "15 days to slow the spread."

Officials recommend that large swaths of the population isolate themselves and everyone avoids social gatherings or groups of more than 10 people.

They also want Americans to work from home if possible, avoid eating or drinking in bars and restaurants, and "avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits."

The White House is also advising governors in states with evidence of community transmission to close schools and says that states with evidence of community spread should close restaurants, bars, gyms, and other venues where people gather.