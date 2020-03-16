Gov. Reynolds: One new COVID-19 case in Iowa, total now 23

UPDATE:

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced another confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state, now bringing the total to 23.

During a news conference, Reynolds said the case is in Dallas County. No additional information about the case was provided.

The announcement comes a day after she made the recommendation that schools in the state close for four weeks.

The recommendation from Reynolds was made after consulting with the Iowa Department of Public Health and based on the CDC guidelines.

"Our efforts are to help prevent a sudden spike in positive cases that could overwhelm our health care system and cause other significant impact to the state," said Gov. Reynolds.

PREVIOUS:

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Gov. Reynolds is holding a news conference Monday from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa.

The conference is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. to provide an update to the state of Iowa on COVID-19.

The news conference follows Gov. Reynolds recommending schools close for four weeks.

