Norfolk holds news conference to update public on COVID-19

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) -- City leaders in Norfolk, Nebraska, are holding a news conference Monday to share general information and update the community on local efforts regarding COVID-19.

City officials will be joined by local educational and community partners.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 10 p.m.

