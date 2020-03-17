Blood donations needed amid COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Restaurants, bars, fitness centers, and other establishments must shut down or adjust their services because of the concerns surrounding COVID-19. But the doors to blood banks remain wide open.

Officials at the LifeServe Blood Center say that cancellations of local blood drives are canceling by the hour.

"We are in situation critical, unfortunately," said Claire DeRoin, Community Relations Coordinator, LifeServe Blood Center.

Employees with LifeServe Blood Center say they always practice a clean and safe donation area-- but have implemented even more precautions recently because of COVID-19 concerns

"We have stepped up some of our social distancing, we've put those recommendations into place," said DeRoin. "We're still cleaning everything, wiping everything down. We've implemented some additional screening questions about travel to ensure that people that are donating are still healthy and well and not at risk for being carriers."

They say that the number of donors has gone down recently.

But the number of people who need blood has not.

"Just because people are being encouraged to stay home, doesn't mean that people aren't going to need blood, unfortunately," said DeRoin. "There are premature babies that need blood, mothers during or after delivery could really require blood. There's still going to be traumas, which unfortunately can use a lot of blood. Cancer patients still need their treatment-- all of these things require blood and there's no substitute for it. You can't make it in a lab."

"Other people need it- and if you don't come out and donate blood, then those people that need the product aren't going to get it," said Ray Spier, Donor.

And just like the coronavirus is not isolated to one region or area, neither is the need for blood.

"The scary thing is, it's not just us experiencing this, it's nationwide," adds DeRoin. "So if we don't have enough blood to fill our hospital partner needs, there's no one that we can reach out to for help. So it is absolutely critical that people do come out and donate."

For a full list of locations and LifeServe Blood Center hours, click here.