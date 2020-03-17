Fareway changing store hours, dedicating first hour of business day to customers susceptible to COVID-19

(KTIV) -- In response to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns, Fareway is adopting new store hours while also dedicated the beginning of the shopping day to customers most susceptible to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Beginning Wednesday all Fareway stores and meat markets will be open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fareway says the early closure will provide for additional cleaning and sanitation measures as well as time for restocking inventory.

Fareway says they have already activated internal protocols, which include increased sanitation measures, store-cleaning frequency, and the availability of hand sanitizer and wipes.

Fareway adds as part of these new hours, the first hour of business from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. will be dedicated for specific customers. These include customers 65 and over, expecting mothers, those living with a serious chronic medical condition and anyone with underlying medical conditions that increase the susceptibility to COVID-19.

Fareway says it will continue to work closely with state, local, and healthcare partners on mitigation, and are following appropriate recommendations from these organizations.

Fareway will provide additional information on its website as the situation develops.