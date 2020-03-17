Gov. Noem: South Dakota public schools to remain closed next week

UPDATE:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KTIV) -- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem today says school closures will be extended through next week throughout the state.

That means schools would be closed through at least March 30th. Noem says the extension will allow the state to continue to work on testing capabilities in the state.

South Dakota K-12 schools have been closed since March 16 so they could be thoroughly cleaned to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

As of March 17, the state has 11 positive cases of COVID-19, all of those people who tested positive are at home resting.

Noem said so far the state has no community spread.

"That is very good news. It's a different story than from what other states around us are dealing with. I think it's in part because of the proactive nature that we have been working with healthcare providers, with schools, with leaders, with businesses and communities throughout the state," said Noem.

State health experts say its important to not only look out for your own health but to look out for those who may be alone during these times.

PREVIOUS:

SIOUX FALLS (KTIV) -- Governor Kristi Noem is holding a news conference Tuesday to discuss developments surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus in South Dakota.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

