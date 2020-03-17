Increasing cloud cover with showers arriving Tuesday night

There may be a few areas of patchy fog early on for our St. Patrick's Day.



Otherwise, we should manage a few hours of sunshine this morning before clouds start to take over again.



The afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of a shower late.



Temperatures top out pretty close to average for this time of year in the mid 40s.



Showers look more likely this evening and especially overnight and a clap or two of thunder is possible.



Amounts could reach a quarter of an inch once the showers end on Wednesday.



The second half of Wednesday looks cloudy but dry with mild temperatures in the mid 50s.



Another round of showers arrives Wednesday night with Thursday looking quite soggy.



We may even see a few thunderstorms Thursday before the front crashes in that afternoon.



As it moves through, temperatures will plummet from the mid 50s through the 40s and 30s with a change to snow Thursday evening as a result.



Accumulations look possible with a few inches possible west of Sioux City.



It will also be windy Thursday night into Friday which could cause real visibility problems as the snow is still falling.



Friday will see decreasing clouds but blustery and much colder conditions with highs only in the 20s.