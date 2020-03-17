NAIA cancels spring 2020 sports season amid COVID-19 gathering restriction recommendations

(KTIV) - In a news release Monday, The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, or NAIA, announced it has canceled the spring 2020 sports season.

NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr says “All possible scenarios that would have supported a spring sports season were seriously considered by multiple NAIA governance groups,” Carr added. “However, the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation yesterday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships.”

The student-athletes will not be charged a season of eligibility, so any spring athlete who was enrolled full-time in 2020 will receive two additional terms of attendance and eligibility.

The NAIA says they are continuing to address questions related to the unprecedented changes and will share new information as it becomes available.