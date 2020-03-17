Rain chances through Thursday, snow possible later Thursday into Thursday night

**Winter Weather Advisory for Holt County from 10 am Thursday until 7 am Friday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many of us got to see a little sun early in the day.

But clouds were increasing throughout the afternoon and that’s going to lead to light rain developing this evening and tonight as lows dip into the upper 30s.

Light rain and drizzle will be a possibility throughout the day on Wednesday as highs warm up a bit better into low 50s.

Rain and chances of thunderstorms will increase even more Wednesday night and through the day on Thursday.

Highs on Thursday will take place early in the day in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A cold and gusty northerly wind will then blow throughout Thursday afternoon and temperatures will star to fall as a result.

By mid to late afternoon, northwestern Siouxland will be seeing the rain change to snow.

That changeover could get to Sioux City into the evening hours with snow continuing into Thursday night.

The heaviest accumulations will be in northwestern Siouxland where at this point we could be seeing 2 to 4 inches of snow.

An inch or two could fall in western Siouxland although all these amounts could change since this system is still more than two days from putting the snow down in our area.

This system then moves out of the KTIV viewing area by Friday morning and it’s going to be windy and a whole lot colder with highs only in the 20s.

The weekend is looking quiet but cool with highs on Saturday in the mid 30s.

Better warming arrives on Sunday with highs in the mid 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Monday could even hit 50 degrees as more clouds move in.

A chance of a light mix could move in Monday night with rain showers possible on Tuesday with highs in the low 50s.