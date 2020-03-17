Sioux City Community Schools offering take-home meals for students

Sioux City, IA – The Sioux City Community School District is participating in the Emergency COVID-19 Food Service Program to feed children in the community while schools are closed.

School officials say beginning Wednesday meals are available Monday –Friday at over 20 locations.

Each site serves for 30 minutes once a day with meals free for all children ages 1-18 years. Each child present will receive a breakfast sack and a lunch sack to be taken off-site.

Officials say all meals that are served hot must be eaten within one hour or placed under refrigeration and stored safely immediately.

Serving Sites and Schedule: