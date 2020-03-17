Virus concerns close schools, teachers discuss how to move forward

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The spread of COVID-19 is on top of mind for many across Siouxland. That includes teachers, parents and students at the schools.

Many are closing their doors this week for at least a month after a recommendation by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

"It's been a little crazy, up and down. It's snowballed. It's been changing every day. I mean one day to the next have been completely different," said Laurie Dougherty, Bishop Heelan High School Art Teacher.

COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, has been top of mind for teachers and staff at Bishop Heelan Schools.

Tuesday, teachers and staff at Heelan met to discuss what the next steps are for them and their school over the next 4 weeks school is out of session. One of the main points of discussion was the education for their students.

"I think there is also just a ton of uncertainty. Just what is going to happen? What do you do about the 3rd quarter? What do we do about online courses?" said Principal Christian Bork, Bishop Heelan High School Principal.

School officials say they've been told by Governor Reynolds students will not need to make up any missed work and online work is not required for students.

Staff saying it was curtailed that everyone was on the same page, getting the same information at the same time.

"Well I just felt we needed to come together as a community so that we are all on the same page moving forward, that we could put some end to some of the fears parents may have about our future," said Dougherty.

So how do teachers prioritize the information once students return to the classroom?

"I think we need to look at what's the most essential. You know as you look at your standards and benchmarks, you know what are the boulders? What are the biggest concepts?" said Bork.

Bork said it's also important to make sure the senior class gets to experience as many of the great traditions Bishop Heelan has to offer, like prom and graduation.

For now, teachers and staff members are taking it day by day.

Wednesday morning between 7:30 and 9:30 Students will be allowed back into the buildings to get only personal items that they need. Staff says they will remain out of school until at least April 12th but it could be extended past that if the spread of COVID-19 doesn't slow down.