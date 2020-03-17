Visitor restrictions tightened at two Sioux City hospitals

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Officials at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s say starting Wednesday, March 18, they are implementing strict visitor restrictions.

Hospital officials say for the immediate future no visitors will be allowed at either of their facilities.

Officials say some exceptions will be made for extenuating circumstances.

These include:

Children admitted to the hospital

Maternity units

Patients receiving end-of-life care

For approved exceptions, only one visitor per patient will be allowed. They must be:

18 or older

Either immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians or patient representatives

Healthy with no symptoms of illness including respiratory or fever

Hospital officials say the new restrictions were implemented to provide the safest possible environment for patients, families, visitors and staff.

Back on March 13, both hospitals started restricting visitors due to concerns with the COVID-19 coronavirus.