West hires Holmes as new head football coach

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City West has hired Brandon Holmes as their new head football coach. Holmes has been an assistant coach for the Wolverines for the past nine years and is a Behavior & Attendance Specialist at Hunt Elementary School in Sioux City.

Holmes is a native of Galveston, Texas, and a 2009 graduate of Morningside College, where he played football for the Mustangs from 2003-2007.

West has had three playoff appearances since opening in 1972. Those postseason appearances came in 1993, 1997 and 2013. The Wolverines were 0-9 last season.