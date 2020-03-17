WinnaVegas Casino Resort to close until March 31

SLOAN, Iowa (KTIV) -- WinnaVegas Casino Resort announced effective March 17 at 12pm the casino and hotel will close until 12pm March 31 per the Iowa Governor Reynold’s State of Public Health Disaster Emergency issued on March 17.

“We’ve been planning ahead in the event this happened,” said WinnaVegas General Manager Mayan Beltran, “Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our staff, casino patrons, and hotel guests. Since the outbreak occurred, we’ve been diligent about cleaning and sterilizing the property above and beyond our normal cleaning protocol.”

The Casino Resort says it will close for a minimum of two weeks and will continue deep-cleaning and sterilization of the entire property.

Casino management says they will monitor the latest developments and statements from local government, national and international health agencies.

“We feel confident that these proactive measures issued by the Governor will help protect our employees, casino and hotel guests,” said Beltran.

Casino management indicated they will utilize social media and their website to communicate and inform the public on any new developments regarding the progress of reopening the Casino Resort.