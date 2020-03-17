Woodbury County Offices taking precautionary measures over COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Woodbury County has implemented precautionary changes to some of its services due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Woodbury County officials say starting March 18 and until further notice, most county offices will require an appointment to conduct business.

Woodbury County will continue essential services including public, the Sheriff's Office and Treasurer's Office.

But there will be extra protocols in place. The Treasurer’s Office says they are limiting the number of customers in the office to 10 at a time.

The Treasurer's Office is recommending citizens use their online services. You can visit their services by clicking here.

Residents can also contact each county department at their office numbers listed on the Woodbury County website with a few exceptions including:

For recording call 712-279-6528

For marriage, death, and/or birth certificates call 712-279-6626

For real estate documents call 712-279-6603

For city assessor call 712-279-6560

For camping reservations or questions, people are being asked to call the Woodbury County Conservation office at 712-258-0838 or visit their website.

During this time, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will also be closed to the public. However, the trails and Nature Playscape will remain open.

Although the Clerk of Courts and Court Services are located in the Woodbury County Courthouse, their offices will remain open to continue normal services. They can be contacted at 712-279-6494.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

However, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is urging all citizens to follow recommendations by Siouxland District Health Department to practice social distancing and other practices such as washing your hands frequently, covering your cough or sneeze in your sleeve, and to stay home if you are feeling ill.

For more the latest information and news about the COVID-19 coronavirus, click here to visit KTIV's "COVID-19 Information Page."