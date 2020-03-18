2020 Drake Relays postponed

DES MOINES, Iowa (Courtesy Drake University) -- Drake University has postponed the 2020 Drake Relays presented by Xtream powered by Mediacom along with related special events and programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 111th edition of the event was scheduled for April 22–25 at Drake Stadium.

The health, safety, and wellbeing of Drake Relays presented by Xtream participants and fans, along with guidance from local and national health officials, have been at the forefront of the decision-making process. Recent directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa Department of Public Health, and City of Des Moines regarding large gatherings make it clear that postponing the Drake Relays presented by Xtream is necessary. We will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and will work with local, state, and national officials to reschedule the Drake Relays presented by Xtream at a date that ensures the health and wellbeing of participants and fans.

The postponement of the Drake Relays presented by Xtream also postpones all events associated with the Drake Relays presented by Xtream, including the Beautiful Bulldog Contest, Grand Blue Mile, and Drake Road Races. Drake University and Drake Relays presented by Xtream leadership are working to reschedule these events and other campus activities associated with the Drake Relays presented by Xtream.

For more information on the postponement of the 2020 Drake Relays presented by Xtream and to access other campus resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit drake.edu/coronavirus.