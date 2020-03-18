Awesome Biker Nights has been canceled

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) Out of an abundance, the Awesome Biker Nights' Board of Directors have announced it is canceling this year's event.

The announcement was made on the event's Facebook page on Wednesday. It is the first time since the event's inception that it has been canceled.

"We regret, for the first time since inception twenty years ago, Awesome Biker Nights will not be held on the third weekend of June, 2020. Planning has been suspended and there are currently no plans to reschedule later this year," announced the board of directors on Facebook.