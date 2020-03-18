City warns residents about what not to flush down toilets

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- During this coronavirus pandemic, one thing a lot of people are noticing are empty shelves in stores where there is supposed to be toilet paper. In turn, that could leave other people without any, and maybe flushing things down that shouldn't be going down the toilet. So the question is, what do you flush? And what do you not flush?

The city of Sioux City says it's simple: there are only two things any toilet was designed to flush – human waste and toilet paper. They say, if it is not one of those two things, don’t flush it.

Some things our sewer systems weren’t designed to handle are baby wipes, cotton balls, hair, cat litter, band-aids, tampons, and razors.

The city adds that minor clogs do happen, but it is important to do everything you can to make sure that doesn't happen.

For instructions on how to properly dispose of the things you thought you could flush, click here.