Drizzle and showers Wednesday with wet weather, storms and snow Thursday

Showers and some drizzle have been with us overnight and will continue through the morning.



You may even hear a rumble of thunder or two in southeastern Siouxland.



Some drizzle may remain with us in the afternoon; otherwise, it will be cloudy with patchy fog possible.



The warm start will help us to climb into the low to mid 50s for highs today.



Another round of showers moves in this evening and stays with us through the night, again potentially bringing thunder with it.



Rain picks up Thursday and we could see a few thunderstorms in the afternoon.



Some of those could get strong in southeastern Siouxland with a possible threat for all modes of severe weather possible.



The cold front slams through during the day, dropping temperatures from the low 50s in the late morning to the 20s and 30s by the evening.



Rain will switch to snow late in the afternoon into the evening with widespread few inches of snow.



However, with storm-like elements to this system, banding could take place that leading to locally higher amounts.



Winds will also become blustery with gusts up to 45 mph Thursday night with low visibility as the snow falls.



The snow wraps up overnight Thursday night with much colder weather Friday as we top out in the 20s.



The weekend looks dry with gradual warming Saturday and Sunday.