Gov. Reynolds signs legislation expanding roles for physician assistants

DES MOINES– Gov. Reynolds has signed a bill that expands the roles of physician assistants in Iowa, in hopes of allowing them to better serve patients.

“Enabling physician assistants to better serve the health care needs of Iowans will result in better care in a more timely fashion,” said Gov. Reynolds. “As the state continues to combat the spread of COVID-19 and the strains it will place on our health care system, this will be yet another tool in our arsenal.”

The bill makes changes related to the practice of a PA by allowing for full prescriptive rights, legal protections similar to other health care professions, the ability to be reimbursed by Medicaid and a range of other changes designed to better enable PAs to serve patients.